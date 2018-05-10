CHOP shows how to combat high drug prices: Reduce waste

Skyline Healthcare: Scenes from the collapse of a nursing-home operator May 8

Nurse charged in death of H. R. McMaster Sr. at Cathedral Village May 10

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia won a 2017 Pediatric Quality Award from the Children’s Hospital Association for a project that cut $2.6 million in costs related to a high-cost medication used in the cardiac and pulmonary hypertension poulations, the hospital association said Thursday.

After Valeant Pharmaceuticals acquired the generic medication, isoproterenol, its price rose from $208 to $1,700 per injection, making it the second-highest individual drug expense for the University City institution, the hospital association said.

CHOP developed a system to improve the way it stored and dispensed the medication, cutting by $1.2 million what it spent on the drug and eliminating $1.4 million in waste.