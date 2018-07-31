13 more medical marijuana growers OK'd; 'flower' on sale tomorrow

TSA's new CT baggage scanners coming to PHL; could save passengers time and hassle

This week is shaping up to be a big one for medical marijuana.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday awarded 13 permits to cannabis cultivators, bringing the number of companies licensed to grow and process medical marijuana in the state to 25.

An on Wednesday Aug. 1, “flower” — the most popular and recognizable form of marijuana — goes on sale at a dozen dispensaries across the state (see below for locations).

Two growers were approved for the southeast section of the state. DocHouse LLC — headed by Elkins Park attorney Justin Moriconi — will operate in Pottsville at 317 Pottsville Street, and Agri-Kind LLC will set up cultivation in Chester City at 102 Broomall St.. Philadelphia, once again, was shut out.

DocHouse, which applied in the first round of permitting, has zoning approval to cultivate on top of a former coal mine overlooking the Fairlane Village Mall. Agri-Kind, an offshoot of Agronomed Pharmaceuticals of Exton, will build a new facility on leveled property atop what was once a residential neighborhood.

The other winners included:

Pier Cove LLC, an Illinois-based company, granted a permit to grow and process marijuana at Humboldt Industrial Park, Hazel Township, Luzerne County.

PharmaCann Penn Plant LLC, whose parent company is based in Chicago, for 104 Life Science Drive, Olyphant in Lackawanna County.

Green Leaf Medicinal, LLC, for 135 Horton Dr., Saxton, in Bedford County.

Whole Plants LLC, DBA WP Health Foundry, 113 N. 8th Ave., Lebanon.

INSA, LLC for 2384 N. Old Trail Rd., Shamokin Dam in Snyder County.

Parea BioSciences, 2000 Northwestern Drive, Coal Township, Northumberland Co.

Maitri Genetics, LLC, 120 Beta Dr., Pittsburgh.

PennAlt Organzics, DBA Penn Health’s Cultivation Facility (the highest scorer in this round), 4020 Vision Way, Lemont Furnace, Fayette Co.

Hanging Gardens, DBA Iron Street, 108 Iron Street, Johnstown, Cambria Co.

Calypso Enterprises, 910 Downing Ave., Erie.

FarmaceuticalRX, 660 MLK Jr. Blvd., Farrell, Mercer Co.

According to the Department of Health, more than 52,000 patients have registered to participate in the medical marijuana program, and more than 30,000 of those patients have received their identification cards and are able to visit a dispensary to purchase medical marijuana. More than 1,000 physicians have registered for the program and, of those, more than 700 have been approved as practitioners.