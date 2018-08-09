Campbell Soup under fire from activist investor

Lawsuit: 20-year-old woman victim of alleged rape at Woods Services by two other residents

A fight for control of Campbell Soup Co. is out in the open now that activist investor Daniel S. Loeb disclosed that he was allied with George Strawbridge Jr. , a member of the controlling Dorrance family, in a bid to force a sale.

Activist investor Daniel S. Loeb opened fire on Campbell Soup Co.’s board Thursday, disclosing that his firm had acquired a 5.65 percent stake in the Camden company for $686 million and that he was allied with George Strawbridge Jr., a member of the controlling Dorrance family, in his bid to force the sale of Campbell.

Loeb’s firm, Third Point LLC, acquired 17 million shares after the unexpected departure of president and chief executive Denise Morrison in May, the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission said. Campbell said when Morrison left that it would review its portfolio and report results to investors August 30.

That makes Third Point the companies fourth largest shareholder behind Mary Alice Malone, Bennett Dorrance, and a family trust. Malone and Dorrance, grandchildren of John T. Dorrance, a chemist who devised the recipe to make condensed soup in 1897, as is their cousin, Strawbridge.

Third Point said its “analysis shows that years of abysmal oversight” by Campbell’s board “permitted management missteps, dismal operating performance, and a series of ill-advised acquisitions to take an irreversible toll” on the company.

The filing cited the company’s low stock price and a heavy debt load taken on the pay for acquisitions, including Snyder’s-Lance Inc. this year for $6.1 billion including assumed debt.

“The only justifiable outcome of the strategic review” is the sale of Campbell to a strategic buyer, the filing said.

In a separate filing, Strawbridge, who was on the board until 2009, said he had been rebuffed in March when he tried to convince the board that Campbell was going in the wrong direction. Strawbridge’s filing said that if the current strategic review does not result in a new direction for Campbell that the board should be reconstituted, “free of the need to defend past actions and other legacy issues.”

Thirty years ago, when nine Dorrance cousins were deeply split over whether to sell the company, Strawbridge sided with Bennett Dorrance, Malone, and their older brother, John T. “Ippy” Dorrance 3d in wanting to retain ownership.

Campbell’s jumped 50 cents on the news of the securities filings. They were trading for $42.50 at around 3:30 p.m. on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Our entire board of directors remains dedicated to delivering a go-forward strategy that will drive value for all shareholders,” the company said in response to the filings by Loeb and Strawbridge.