43,000 Pa. drivers must find new insurance before midnight Thursday

Nearly 43,000 Pennsylvania drivers need to find new auto insurance before midnight Thursday.
Access Insurance, a Texas-based company, was ruled insolvent last month and is not able to pay out on policies. Claims filed by Access policy holders before 11:59 p.m. April 12 will be paid through the Pennsylvania Property and Casualty Insurance Guaranty Association. But after midnight, Access customers will be left uncovered. Insurance is mandatory for all drivers. Without it, drivers may not get behind the wheel.
Access insures 42,785 of Pennsylvania’s 9.2 million motorists, according to the state’s Insurance Commission.
Access was ordered into liquidation after it was found to be $29 million in the red, according to Insurance Journal, and unable to make good on claims. Prepaid premiums will be returned to Access policy holders “as soon as practical,” said state Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman in a news release. “Policyholders do not need to take any action to receive refunds.”
