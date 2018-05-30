What to do down the Shore this week

Dave Chappelle performs onstage at the Hollywood Palladium on March 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Going down the Shore this weekend and need something to do? We have you covered.

Ocean City Flower Show

Flower oglers pop over to Moorlyn Terrace for this annual three-day-to-evening display. It’s a great spot to see some green amid the sand.

2 -9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk, Ocean City, free, 609-399-6111, ocnj.us

Morey’s Piers Spring Beach Jam

Hundreds of tents go up on the sand. Hundreds more scouts squeal on the Tea Cups, Tilt-A-Whirl, Zoom Phloom, Great White, bumper cars, etc., during this annual beach-top campout.

Friday-Sunday, Schellenger to Spencer Avenues, Wildwood, $63-$75, 609-522-3900, moreyspiers.com

Dave Chappelle

Chappelle warms up for Saturday’s The Roots Picnic and his tour with Jon Stewart at his A.C. stop. The standup legend does best in-the-round and among his peers. He’ll get at least one of the two at the Borgata.

10 p.m. Friday, The Borgata, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $129-$229, 866-900-4849, theborgata.com

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band

Pop art by a rock god is on display before and during the former Beatle’s performances. Starr’s All Starrs include ’80s wonders Colin Hay (Men at Work), Steve Lukather (Toto), Gregg Rolie (Journey, Santana).

9 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Borgata, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $149 (Saturday sold out), 866-900-4849, theborgata.com

Strawberry Festival

It’s year 20 for this village fair, where proceeds from shortcake sales go to the local prom and even the empanadas contain Tom Brady’s least favorite fruit. Lemonade, pottery, ice cream, wine, and live music all feature summer’s first berry.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday (rain date: Sunday), Wilbraham Park, West Perry Street and Broadway, West Cape May, free, westcapemaytoday.com

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Blue-eyed blues come courtesy longtime couple Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks. Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings’ co-touring guitarist Doyle Bramhall II adds an extra dose of soul.

8 p.m. Saturday, Tropicana, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $60-$123, 800-653-8000, ticketmaster.com

LPGA Classic

A little piece of the old Shore, century-plus-old Seaview hosts women pros, while the property itself is undergoes yet another sale. Best days to catch a free glimpse of last year’s winner, In-Kyung Kim, are Monday and Tuesday, during open-to-the-public practice rounds. Wednesday and Thursday are the Pro-Am. Marquis competition: Friday-Sunday.

1 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 7 a.m. Wednesday, 7 a.m. Thursday, 7:15 a.m. Friday (June 8), 7:15 a.m. Saturday (June 9), 9:40 a.m. Sunday (June 10), Stockton Seaview Golf Club, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway, $15-60, 609-957-5598, shopritelpgaclassic.com

Sea Isle Restaurant Week

Mike’s, the Deauville, Carmen’s, and about a dozen more Sea Isle eateries do up four-course dinners over seven days. It’s a good time to sample old faves and seek out new ones.

Monday-Sunday (June 10), various locations, Sea Isle City, prices vary, 609-263-9090, seaislechamber.com