Parks on Tap: Locations, schedule for summer 2018

Parks on Tap, the traveling beer garden created by Fairmount Park Conservancy and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation in partnership with FCM Hospitality, is returning for its third season, running for 23 weeks from April 25 through September 30. The beer garden is visiting 23 parks this year, up from 20 during the previous year (the * on the schedule below denotes a new park).

The beer garden is kicking off on April 25 at noon at Azalea Garden and features a barbecue-inspired menu with rotating food and beer specials. All locations will include seating and tables, restrooms and games.

The full schedule of parks for 2018 is as follows:

April 25 – 29, Azalea Garden (Fairmount)

*May 2 – 6, Lovett Park (Mt. Airy)

*May 9 – 13, Campbell Square (Port Richmond/Kensington)

*May 16 – 20, Fernhill Park (Germantown)

May 23 – 28, FDR Park (South Philadelphia)

May 30 – June 3, Gorgas Park (Roxborough)

June 6 – 10, Matthias Baldwin (Spring Garden/Center City)

June 13 – 17, Belmont Plateau (West Fairmount Park)

June 20 – 24, Schuylkill Banks (Center City)

June 27 – July 1, Columbus Square (South Philadelphia)

July 5 – 8, Shofuso Japanese House & Garden (West Fairmount Park)

*July 11 – 15, Glendinning Rock Garden(East Fairmount Park/ Kelly Drive)

July 18 – 22, Burholme Park (Northeast)

*July 25 – 29, Pastorius Park (Chestnut Hill)

August 1 – 5, Mt. Pleasant (East Fairmount Park)

*August 8 – 12, Dickinson Square (South Philadelphia)

August 15 – 19, Lemon Hill (East Fairmount Park)

August 22 – 26, Penn Treaty Park (Fishtown)

August 29 – Sept. 3, Clark Park (West Philadelphia)

*Sept. 5 – 9, Pleasant Hill (Far Northeast)

Sept. 9 – 16, Waterworks (Fairmount)

Sept. 19 – 23, Pretzel Park, (Manayunk)

Sept. 26 – 30, Strawberry Mansion Bridge

