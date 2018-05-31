Justin Timberlake, Philadelphia Burger Brawl, 11th Wanamaker Court Organ Day, and other events happening in Philadelphia, June 1-7

The annual Philadelphia Burger Crawl returns to XFINITY Live!, pitting more than 50 contenders against one another in a burger contest, taco takedown, and cocktail competition.

FOOD

Philadelphia Burger Brawl

Chow down on some of the area’s best burgers, all crafted for a good cause at the annual Philadelphia Burger Crawl. Raising money for the School District of Philadelphia, the event features a burger contest, taco takedown, and cocktail competition, pitting more than 50 contenders against one another. Each entry will be judged by a panel of food media participants, and all attendees will cast their vote, too, to determine the People’s Choice winner for each category. Adding to the fun this year, country music singer and reality television personality Chase Rice will perform on the venue’s outdoor stage. — Grace Dickinson

3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, XFINITY Live!, 1100 Pattison Ave., $45, phillyburgerbrawl.com

DRINKS

Beer Under the Big Top

Hops and suds meet circus performance at the one-day Beer Under the Big Top festival taking place at the Philadelphia Navy Yard this Saturday. The event draws more than 150 different breweries together, alongside entertainers including contortionists, sword swallowers, jugglers, stilt walkers, and more, all entertaining on one main stage. Carnival games and food truck fare will round out the afternoon, along with games like Giant Jenga and a supersized version of Connect Four.

1:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, The Navy Yard, 4747 S. Broad St., $50, greatbeerexpo.com/philly

MUSEUMS

Prison Food Weekend

Test your stomach with nutraloaf samples based off of recipes from five different states. The “food product” — consisting of meat, vegetables, beans, and grains blended together and baked into a loaf — is used as punishment among prisoners who exhibit extreme or unruly misbehavior. After tasting, visitors will be invited to decide whether serving nutraloaf is a form of cruel and unusual punishment. Food samples prepared by prisoners in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections’ Culinary Arts Training Program will also be available, and prison menus, archival photographs, and reports of the food throughout Eastern State Penitentiary’s 142-year operational history will be on view. — G.D.

Saturday and Sunday, Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., $14 for adults, $10 for children ages 7-12, easternstate.org

American Moderns: The Legacy of Gerry and Marguerite Lenfest

For the first time in 30 years, Gerry and Marguerite Lenfest’s gift of 27 significant works of modernism created by artists from the region will be shown together in the same gallery. Artists in the exhibition, such as Charles Frederick Ramsey, Louis Stone, Charles Evans, Lloyd Ney, and Charles Rosen, were all involved in the seismic shift in American art. — Stephan Salisbury

Through Oct. 21, Michener Art Museum, 138 S. Pine St., Doylestown, 215-340-9800, www.michenerartmuseum.org.

ORGANS

11th Wanamaker Court Organ Day

The world’s largest playable instrument, the Wanamaker Organ, takes the spotlight this Saturday with a day full of dedicated program celebrating the cherished Philly gem located inside the Center City Macy’s building. Shoppers and music lovers alike can look forward to a free series of concerts, presentations, and instrument tours, concluding with a ticketed, after-hours organ performance at 8 p.m. — G.D.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Macy’s, 1300 Market St., free during the day, $50 for evening concert, wanamakerorgan.com

MARKET

Ardmore Antique and Vintage Market

Antique and vintage vendors from all across the tristate area are heading to Ardmore’s Lancaster Avenue this Sunday to create an all-day shopping extravaganza. Peruse furniture, pottery, clothing, jewelry, and more at the outdoor event, centered at Rittenhouse Place. Crafting and other family activities will also unfold, and live music will fill the afternoon with tunes. — G.D.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 44 E. Lancaster Ave., free, destinationardmore.com



SHOPPING

Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll

From ice cream sandwiches to theater tickets to temporary tattoos to dog treats, $1 bargains of all kinds await at the biannual Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll. The event is designed to showcase the dozens of businesses that line the bustling West Philadelphia corridor, inviting you to spend the evening shopping local. Live music and family entertainment will also fill the streets. — G.D.

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Baltimore Avenue between 43rd and 52 Streets, free, universitycity.org/baltimore-ave-dollar-stroll

CIRCUS

Big Apple Circus

The New York mainstay hits Northeast Philly, featuring trapeze artist Nik Wallenda and his Fabulous Wallendas as well as The Flying Tunizianis. Fun fact: The circus’ chairman is Dr. Neil Kahanovitz, who was a professor of orthopedics at Drexel School of Medicine/Hahnemann Hospital. — G.D.

Through June 24, Philadelphia Mills, 1455 Franklin Mills Circle, $15-$65, bigapplecircus.com

FESTIVAL

Philadelphia Irish Festival

Kicking off the season-long Peco Multicultural Series at Penn’s Landing, the Philadelphia Irish Festival heads to the Delaware River waterfront this Sunday. Look forward to an al fresco afternoon and evening full of Irish dance performances, best enjoyed while chowing down on the variety of available traditional Irish eats. Alongside food vendors, clothing and other purveyors will be selling Irish-themed items, and entertainment for all ages will fill the Great Plaza. — G.D.

Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., free, delawareriverwaterfront.com/events

PARTY

Emo Night Brooklyn: Philadelphia

If you still yearn for the days when your favorite emo and punk-pop tunes played regularly on the radio, and lip rings were super cool, Emo Night Brooklyn will offer just the right amount of nostalgia to keep you dancing all night long. Straighten your hair and listen to hits from My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, and Paramore, and share those lyrics you’ve been holding on to for a while. — Thea Applebaum Licht

10 p.m. Friday, The Foundry, 29 E Allen St. $12, 21+. 215-309-0150, www.thefillmorephilly.com

MUSIC

Hope & Fury Concert at La Colombe

La Colombe kicks off a new, yearlong monthly music series at its Fishtown Cafe this Friday with a live performance by local trio ill Fated Natives. Prior to the concert, CEO and cofounder Todd Carmichael will sit down with the band to discuss topics in the current political landscape, including issues on race, equality, and social divide. — G.D.

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, La Colombe, 1335 Frankford Ave., free, lacolombe.com/pages/hope-fury

Helen Back & the Str8 Razors

Originally together in the early aughts, Helen Back & Str8 Razors reunite mixing their New York Dolls-meets-Siouxsie and the Banshees sound. They quit not long after they started, pushed out a reunion record in 2016, and now seem ready to roar for Philly’s millennials. — A.D. Amorosi

8 p.m. Friday, Connie’s Ric Rac, 1132 S. Ninth St., conniesricrac.com

Black Moth Super Rainbow + Pissed Jeans

What happens when Pennsylvania’s two darkest, weirdest acts – the woodsy psychedelic Black Moth Super Rainbow, currently lost on purpose in the Pines Barrens, and the bawdily humorous Allentown noise punks Pissed Jeans – meet up? The better question is: Who thought up this mad double bill? — A.D.A.

8:30 p.m. Friday, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., $20-$25, utphilly.com

Red Aunts / RunHideFight

The 1990s Long Beach, Calif. rock band fronted by guitarists Terri Wahl and Kerry Davis come on with an aggressive, Ramones-like sense of purpose. Their 1995 album #1 Chicken boasted “14 songs, 23 minutes.” After over a decade apart, the foursome got back together following the 2015 compilation Come Up for A Closer Look. Second on the bill is RunHideFight, the Philly band fronted by Geeta Dalal Simons featuring guitarist John Terlesky, the veteran garage rocker who’s out with the excellent new Tornado Juice under his Brother JT moniker. — Dan DeLuca

8 p.m. Friday at the Boot & Saddle, 1131 S. Broad St. $15-$18. 267-639-4528. bootandsaddlephilly.com.

Booker T. Jones

Booker T. Jones should need no introduction, but here’s one anyway: The Hammond B-3 master and multi-instrumentalist was one of the driving forces of Stax Records in the ’60s, both as a leader of his own band, Booker T. and the M.G.s (whose first hit was 1962’s “Green Onions”), and as a member of the Memphis label’s house band for Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, and others. This century, he’s released several excellent solo albums, including ones backed by the Drive-By Truckers and members of the Roots. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will bring his current combo to the Ardmore Music Hall on Saturday for a rare club show. — Steve Klinge

8 p.m. Saturday at the Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore. $30-$45. 610-649-8389, ardmoremusic.com.

Joey Alexander

While Joey Alexander’s youth might first catch your attention, it’s his music that will keep it. The 15-year-old jazz pianist just released his third studio album, Eclipse: It’s his first to showcase primarily his own compositions, and they are as wise and thoughtful as his playing. He’ll play two afternoon sets on Saturday as part of the sold-out Longwood Wine & Jazz Festival, which also features an impressive lineup that includes Philly-bred bassist Christian McBride, trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis, and vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, and, on Friday night, an all-star jam session with Marsalis, Horn, pianist Cyrus Chestnut and trumpeter Terrell Stafford. — S.K.

7:30 Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square. Sold out. 610-388-1000, longwoodgardens.org.

Ledisi

Nearly 20 years after the release of her first album, multitalented R&B singer Ledisi is finally reaching a wider audience. Her stirring portrayal of Mahalia Jackson in the film Selma certainly helped, as did, ironically, the decision to have Beyoncé perform “Take My Hand, Precious Lord” at the 2015 Grammys (the song Ledisi performed in the film, setting off a Twitter storm by her die-hard fans). A 12-time Grammy nominee – including three nominations for last year’s acclaimed, deeply personal Let Love Rule CD – Ledisi just launched a 17-city tour with Melanie Fiona and Tweet, which comes on the heels of her triumphant one-night-only Nina Simone tribute show at New York’s Apollo Theatre. – Nicole Pensiero

With guests Melanie Fiona and Tweet, 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Borgata, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. $59, $79, $150. Call 800-298-4200, www.theborgata.com

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake got off to a rough start in 2018, from the muddled back-to-nature messaging of his middling new album Man of the Woods to his mediocre performance at Super Bowl LII — which, in case you hadn’t heard, the Eagles won — where he was overshadowed by a video image of the late Prince that he was lambasted for staging a duet with. The former Mickey Mouse Club member and ‘N Sync singer attempts to redeem himself on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center, where he already has a return date scheduled on Dec. 17. — D.D.

7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St. $49.50-$250. 215-336-3600. wellsfargocenterphilly.co

Japanese Breakfast

Soft Sounds From Another Planet, last year’s sophomore release from Michelle Zauner, the Philadelphia songwriter who performs as Japanese Breakfast, was a wide-ranging, conceptual breakthrough that built on the success of its jangly predecessor, 2016’s grief-stricken Psychopomp. After a profile-raising year on the road in which she played Made in America, toured her native Korea, and opened for Tegan and Sara, she’s back for a headlining hometown show with LVL UP and Radiator Hospital. — D.D.

8 p.m. Sunday at Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. Sold out. 215-232-2100. utphilly.com.