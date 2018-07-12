Halsey, a BBQ competition and other things to do down the Shore

Need something to do down the Shore this weekend? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Last chance to catch the beloved Surflight players work their magic on Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s over-the-top religious rock opera. Next up for LBI’s musical makers: The Wedding Singer, Tuesday through Aug. 5. (Save time for ice cream after.)

8 p.m. Friday & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Surflight Theatre, 201 Engleside Ave., Beach Haven, $29-$39, 609-492-9477, surflight.org

NJ State BBQ Championship & Anglesea Blues Festival

Meats are smoking and so is the music at North Wildwood’s annual “Q and blues” combo. The three-day-weekend brings cooking demos and classes, plus concerts by the likes of Charlie Brown’s Notorious Groove and Frank Bey and Company.

4-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Olde New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood, free, angleseablues.com, njbbq.com

Duke of Fluke Fishing Tournament

Celebrating its silver anniversary, this competition among pole-wielders is anything but a beauty contest. Those who haul in the biggest, flat-faced summer flounder can win up to $1,600 — but then have to deal with a fish only its mama could love.

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday (mandatory captain’s meeting 7 p.m. Friday), Sterling Harbor, 1020 W. Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood, $75 (kayak), $300 (boat) 609-729-1425, sterlingharbor.com

Atlantic City Vegan Festival

No surprise Showboat, A.C.’s first pet-friendly hotel, would host this animal-preserving, plant-based food fest of 200 vegan vendors, a 5K and 10K run, a food truck event Friday, and classes and lectures by nationally-known vegans, including a keynote by RZA.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Showboat, 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10, 973-631-1731, njvegfest.com

Imagination Movers

The Disney Channel’s dad foursome travels from New Orleans to deliver rap-infused kids’ rock in a display of energy any parent would envy.

6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace & Boardwalk, Ocean City, $18-$23, 609-399-6111, oceancityvacation.com

Brad Garrett

He won some Emmys for his work on Everybody Loves Raymond, but truth be told, he’s better than that. For a sneak peak of Garrett’s act, pick up his new book, When the Balls Drop. (Oy.)

8 p.m. Saturday, Resorts, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $55-$75, 800-653-8000, ticketmaster.com

Halsey

“Bad at Love,” great at synth pop, and known for her Chainsmokers collaboration, “Closer,” this one-woman, social media wonder returns to her native Jersey as part of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour.

8 p.m. Saturday, Borgata, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $89 & $129, 866-900-4849, theborgata.com

Maroon 5

The new Hard Rock continues to deliver on its pop-star rep by sponsoring this stop on Adam Levine and friends’ Red Pill Blues Tour.

8 p.m. Sunday, Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $150-$300, 800-653-8000, ticketmaster.com

America

They’ve been through the soft sand … and now Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley are up on the pier, playing the acoustic rock they made famous back in the 1970s.

7-9 p.m. Monday, Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk & Moorlyn Terrace, Ocean City, $76, 800-653-8000, ticketmaster.com