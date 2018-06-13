What to do with dad around the Philadelphia region this Father's Day weekend

Nearly three dozen American and European classic and historic cars will drive into the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum this Saturday for Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance.

The time has officially come for some quality bonding time with dad.

Father’s Day falls this Sunday, but all weekend, events are in store in honor of the celebratory occasion. Whether your pop loves history, music, beer, cars, or all of the above, the suggestions below are designed to create memories that go far beyond gift-giving.

Take your pick, and get ready to treat dad to a day of fun at spots all across the city and beyond.

For the history buff: Have breakfast with a Founding Father at the Museum of the American Revolution

Chat with Gen. George Washington over a bagel and coffee this Saturday in the Museum of the American Revolution’s window-filled Liberty Hall. The celebratory breakfast event includes both a meet-and-greet with our country’s first president, as well as admission to all of the museum’s many interactive exhibitions. For the dad who delights in historical tales, the museum is a must-visit.

10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday, Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. Third St., $50 for adults, $25 for kids ages 6-18, $10 for those five years and under, amrevmuseum.org/events

For the auto junkie dad: Ogle over vintage vehicles at the Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance

For dads who love cars, the Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance is sure to rev up some excitement, as an invitation-only assembly of 35 American and European classic and historic automobiles and race cars drive into the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum this Saturday. The cars will be judged under a range of categories, including open cars, closed cars, pre-war cars, post-war cars, sports cars, and muscle cars. Proceeds from the competition and exhibition benefit Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) for children with rare birth disorders and their families.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Simeone Automotive Museum, 6825-31 Norwitch Drive, $25 for adults, free for those 18 years and younger, coolcarsforkids.org/concours.html

For the jazz enthusiast: Settle in for a Sinatra-inspired “Frankly Father’s Day” performance at the Waterfront South Theatre

Bruce Klauber, a Philadelphia jazz drummer and singer who’s performed with everyone from Buddy Greco to Charlie Ventura, will bring Frank Sinatra to life on Sunday at Camden’s Waterfront South Theatre. The special Father’s Day performance invites you to enjoy a night out with dad listening to tunes created by one of the 20th century’s most influential artists.

3 p.m. Sunday, Waterfront South Theatre, 400 Jasper St, Camden, $25, southcamdentheatre.org

For the expert science-fair-project dad: Enjoy free admission at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

On Father’s Day, not only are little ones eligible for free museum admission but adults are, too, at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University. Bring the whole family and dive into a science exploration full of towering dinosaurs, live animal shows, flying tropical butterflies, and more.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, free, ansp.org/programs

For the beer-drinking dad with of-age kids: Cheers at the second annual West Chester Craft Beer Festival

If you’re of age, crack open a cold one with dad at the second annual West Chester Craft Beer Festival, featuring more than 50 participating breweries including Dogfish Head, Avery, Southern Tier, and more. An array of food vendors will also be onsite, serving up eats like doughnuts, jerky, pizza, tacos, and other comfort foods. What better way to bond than over a pint and a plate of crispy pig from Bespoke Bacon?

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 501 E. Miner St., West Chester, $40 for general admission, wcbeerfest.com

For the beer-drinking dad with younger kids: Enjoy a brew and puppies, too, at Pops, Pints, and Pups at Philadelphia Brewing Co.

Porta, Philadelphia Brewing Company (PBC), and the Pennsylvania SPCA have teamed up to create the ultimate Father’s Day gathering for those of all ages. Find adoptable pups of all kinds hanging out at Porta during an all-afternoon event where you can score $2 Walt Wits from PBC (with all proceeds going to the PSPCA) as well as $12 bloody Mary carafes, $10 mimosa and bellini carafes, and specialty pizza pies from Porta. Live music will also add to the fun, which all kicks off at 1 p.m.

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Porta, 1216 Chestnut St., pay-as-you-go, pizzaporta.com

For the golfer: Hit a few rounds at Golf & Social

If dad’s a hole-in-one-kind of guy but you’re more of a triple-bogey-if-your-lucky hitter, forget going to the range and spend Sunday at Golf & Social. Here, more than 80 indoor golf simulator courses can be conquered, while a roof deck and a 16-tap draft list awaits those who just want to chill out with a drink in hand.

Open 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Golf & Social, 1080 N Delaware Ave., pay-as-you-go for food and drink, $55 per hour or $30 per half-hour for golfing, golfandsocial.com