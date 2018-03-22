DJ Khaled, a tribute to the Beatles, Wine Pong and other things to do in Philadelphia March 23-30

Beatles tribute band Rain is set to perform five shows in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

SHOPPING

Liberty Flea

Score a rare, vintage find, take home a bottle of locally produced hot sauce, or treat yourself to a new terrarium at the Liberty Flea, popping up at the Bok building on Saturday. More than 40 vendors from around the region will set up shop in the South Philadelphia venue for an all-day shopping extravaganza. The market will be held in Bok’s Boys’ Gym, which can be entered through Mifflin Street. — Grace Dickinson

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Bok, 1901 S. 9th St., $5 for adults, free for kids ages 12 and under, libertyflea.com

MUSICAL THEATER

Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles

Wish you could see the Beatles live? Get by with a little help from tribute band Rain, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band this weekend. Look forward to performances of “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” “A Day in the Life,” and other hit songs from the legendary band’s eighth studio album, to unfold across five performances at the Academy of Music. — G.D.

March 23-25, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., $25-$99,215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org

In the Mood: A 1940s Musical Revue

Revel in a trip back in time filled with choreographed dance routines set to ’30s and ’40s tunes. The 1940s musical In the Mood brings two hours of singing, dancing, and performances by those dressed in period costume for a captivating performance at the Bucks County Playhouse. The String of Pearls orchestra will accompany the show, creating a musical delight for multigenerations. — G.D.

Through March 25, Bucks County Playhouse, 70 S. Main Street, New Hope, $50-$70, 215-862-2121, bcptheater.org

MUSEUM

Egyptomania

Dive deep into the world of ancient Egypt at the University of Pennsylvania Museum, home to a massive, 13-ton granite sphinx, during Egyptomania. Five hours of special programming will unfold on Saturday, including workshops on mummy-making, an Egyptian hieroglyph class, and an instructional belly-dance session. Themed crafting and an ongoing scavenger hunt will also take place throughout the one-day event. — G.D.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Penn Museum, 3260 South St., free with museum admission, 215-898-4000, penn.museum/calendar

FAMILY

Play-A-Palooza 2018

The Smith Memorial Playground, featuring the 16,000-square-foot Playhouse, kicks off its spring season Saturday with Play-A-Palooza 2018. The grand opening celebration features a PBS Kids pop-up area, which will host appearances by Nature Cat, live music, performances by Philadelphia School for the Circus Arts and Project Capoeira, giveaways, and games. Admission is $10 per child, and includes all-afternoon access to the 6.5-acre playground. — G.D.

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse, 3500 Reservoir Dr., $10 per child (free for Smith members), smithplayground.org

Dinos After Dark

This after-hours dinosaur spectacular has something for all ages to enjoy, from a pajama party with arts and crafts to “Dino Drafts” in the Academy’s indoor beer garden. You and your family well get the chance to see a special preview screening of One Strange Rock, a National Geographic documentary narrated by Will Smith, meet live animals, talk to fossil-prep and reptile experts from the museum, and tour the museum once the crowds are gone. — Thea Applebaum Licht

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, The Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Pay what you wish admission. 215-299-1000, http://ansp.org/.

FOOD AND DRINK

Wild Chocolate and Wine Fest

Sip on New Jersey wines to be paired with your choice of chocolate from an array of vendors at Wildwood’s first Chocolate and Wine Festival. The two-day, pay-as-you-go festival will also feature craft and food vendors as well as a variety of entertainment for all ages. Find the festivities unfolding at the new Byrne Plaza, located just two blocks away from the center of Wildwood Boardwalk. — G.D.

Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Byrne Plaza, Oak & Pacific Avenues, Wildwood, N.J., pay as you go, wildchocolateandwine.com

Wine Pong Tournament

The pong table gets a step up from those college days of Bud Light-filled Solo cups at Maison 208. As part of Philly Wine Week, the Midtown Village restaurant hosts a pong tournament featuring five different tables of game play. Compete on the bubbles, white, orange, red, or rose table while sipping drinks from a three-hour open bar and enjoying a selection of complimentary light fare. Pong players are invited to sign up individually or with a teammate. — G.D.

5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Maison 208, 208 S. 13th St., $35, 215-999-1020, phillywineweek.org

PUPPY LOVE

Adopt at the Top

One Liberty Observation Deck hosts a cuddly crew this Saturday (officially declared National Puppy Day). Look forward to spending some quality time with dogs of all types, along with a few cats, too, all available for adoption through PAWS. A “Puppy Kissing Booth” will add to the photo ops that already exist at the 57th-floor venue, and pet-themed games like Canine Corn Hole will enhance the fun. Come for the event, and score $2 off general admission prices. — G.D.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, One Liberty Observation Deck, 1650 Market St., $2 off general admission ($12.50 for adults, $7.50 for youth), 215-561-3325, phillyfromthetop.com

GARDEN

Shofuso Japanese House and Garden Reopening

The start of spring brings with it the 60th season opening of the Shofuso Japanese House. With three sprawling gardens, including a tea garden and tea house, and 1.2 acres of greenery and traditional Japanese structures, this Fairmount Park site is the perfect place to come and appreciate the warming weather. — T.A.L.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Shofuso Japanese House and Garden, Lansdowne Drive and Horticultural Drive. Free children 5 and under and active military, $8 children ages 6-17, seniors and college students, $12 adults. 215-878-5097, http://www.japanesehouse.org/.

THEATER

Stick Fly

Lydia Diamond’s Stick Fly, 10 years old this year, is a family drama about race, class, privilege and romance, all set in a Martha’s Vineyard mansion. The story centers on a wealthy African American family whose weekend getaway becomes more than a little fraught when brothers Kent and Flip bring home their very different girlfriends. — T.A.L.

6 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Houston Hall, African American Arts Alliance, 3601 Locust Walk. $10 at the door, $8 on locust walk, $6 for members of groups of more than five. 786-389-7999, http://www.dolphin.upenn.edu/aaaa/.

MOVIES

Midnight Madness: Spirited Away

Enjoy this classic Studio Ghibli movie for the nth time, or grab your friends and experience the magic of Spirited Away for the first time ever. With gorgeous illustration and a magical soundtrack, this colorful film tells the story of a little girl who enters a surreal, fairy-tale world when she is separated from her parents and has to fight to save her family. — T.A.L.

11:55 p.m. to 2:55 a.m. Friday, Ritz Bourse, 400 Ranstead St. $10.25. 215-440-1181, https://www.landmarktheatres.com/philadelphia/ritz-at-the-bourse.

MUSIC

DJ Khaled + Demi Lovato

Such an odd pairing, right? The always braggadocian producer-cheerleader joining forces with the tearful tween singer turned empowered soulful adult and activist? Yet any chance to watch Lovato grow as a vocalist, as she has with raw emotional songs such as “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Daddy Issues,” is an opportunity well spent. And so what if you have to watch Khaled yell his name a bunch? — A.D. Amorosi

7:30 p.m., Friday, Wells Fargo Center 3601 S. Broad Street $149.95- $29.95 wellsfargocenterphilly.com

Gang of Youths

Near the top of the list of buzz bands coming out of the SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas, was Gang of Youths, the Sydney, Australia rock band led by charismatic lead singer and guitarist David Le’aupepe. On the band’s second album Go Farther In Lightness it showcases a brooding, bruising, heart-on-its-sleeve attack that had observers of its high-intensity live show in Texas drawing U2, Arcade Fire, and Soundgarden comparisons. Le’aupepe and crew come to Philly this weekend. Common Holly — the nom de rock of Montreal songwriter Brigitte Nagar — opens. — Dan DeLuca

9 p.m. Friday at Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St. $15. 267-606-6215. undergroundarts.org.

Dan Auerbach

Black Keys founder Dan Auerbach is a prolific force both as a front man and a busy producer who’s helmed projects by Cage The Elephant, Valerie June, Lana Del Rey, Bombino, Nikki Lane, and many others. Since the Black Keys have been on hiatus since Turn Blue in 2014, the now Nashville-based Auerbach has branched out, first with the Arcs, a band made up of his studio-musician buddies, on 2015’s Yours, Dreamily, and then last year with his ’70s songwriter style solo album Waiting On A Song, on which he collaborated with John Prine, among others. At Union Transfer, his Easy Eye Sound Revue will feature contributions from soul singer Robert Finley and garage-punk singer Shannon Shaw (who will open the show with her band the Clams), both of whom, naturally, have new albums produced by Auerbach. — D.D.

8:30 p.m. Saturday at Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden Ave.$39.50. 215-232-2100. utphilly.com.

Marlon Williams

On the new Make Way For Love, Marlon Williams settles in down at the end of lonely street, with fellow crooners such as Chris Isaak, Richard Hawley, and Roy Orbison. It’s a breakup album, made after parting ways with fellow New Zealander Aldous Harding (who duets on the lovely, if grammatically challenged, “Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore”), and more focused than his 2016 debut, which dabbled in country and folk. The album is full of early rock and roll touches, with lots of reverb and tremolo guitars, so expect Williams to transform Johnny Brenda’s into a Twin Peaksian Roadhouse on Saturday night. The excellent Tiny Ruins opens. — Steve Klinge

9:15 p.m. Saturday at Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave. $15. 215-739-9684, johnnybrendas.com.

Tom Rush

When he first made a name for himself as part of the 1960s folk boom, Tom Rush did so mainly as a savvy interpreter with an ear for excellent songs by up-and-coming writers (although his own “No Regrets” from 1968 did become a classic). Now, at 77, the white-haired singer-guitarist is focusing on his own songwriting more than ever, and he’s really, really good at it. Voices, due out next month on West Chester-based Appleseed Recordings, contains 10 originals and two traditional numbers. Rush brings his understated, often conversational style to a briskly entertaining set of lyrically sharp and musically vigorous numbers that show him to be, if anything, more vital than ever. — Nick Cristiano

8 p.m. Sunday at World Café Live, 3025 Walnut St., Tickets $35 in advance, $37 day of show. 215-222-1400, worldcafelive.com.

7 p.m. Monday at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center, 336 N. High St., West Chester. Tickets: $35. 610-356-2787, uptownwestchester.org

