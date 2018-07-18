Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Lucy's birthday and other things to do down the Shore

Need something to do down the Shore this weekend? Don’t worry, we have you covered.
Chip Miller Surf Fest
This big, all-ages competition, named after the late Carlisle/O.C. Corvette guy, is so popular, it might be too late to sign up — but not to watch from the boards.
8:30 a.m.-noon Friday (no wave dates: Saturday or Sunday), 7th Street beach, Ocean City, free to watch, $45 to surf, 717-243-7855, chipmiller.org
A.J. Meerwald
This restored, 1928, Jersey-based oyster-dredging schooner is offering daily kids’, history, and wine and cheese sails, and is generally the ultimate Shore experience.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Black Whale Dock, Centre Street & the bay, Beach Haven, $15-$40, 856-785-2060, bayshorecenter.org
Britney Spears
She may belong to Vegas, but for the weekend — and the Borgata’s summer-long 15th anniversary — Spears is all A.C.
8 p.m. Friday & Saturday, Borgata, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $199-$349, 866-900-4849, theborgata.com
Lucy’s 137th Birthday
South Jersey’s most popular pachyderm hosts an annual bash complete with trackless train between Decatur and Cedar Grove avenues, nine-hole mini golf, bouncy house, music, tours, soft pretzels, and birthday cake.
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday (rain date: Sunday), 9200 Atlantic Avenue, Margate, 609-823-6473, free, lucytheelephant.org
The 1940s Cabaret
Fresh from their paid stage in Cape May, the REV Theatre Co. swings and sings Bing in a free al fresco mainland performance, part of Somers Point’s summer-long effort to prove it’s the Shore, too.
6 p.m. Sunday (rain date: Monday), John F. Kennedy Park, 24 Broadway, Somers Point, revtheatrecompany.org
OCBP Women’s Lifeguard Invitational Races
Who runs the beaches? Girls. Female lifeguards, that is. Swimmer-rescuers from 15 regional patrols gather at the opposite side of the 34th Street Bridge to compete for lifesaving cred.
6-8 p.m. Wednesday, 34th Street beach, Ocean City, free, 609-399-6111, oceancityvacation.com
Demi Lovato
Lovato gives her only East Coast concert this summer on the beach; it’s sold out, and she’s “Sorry Not Sorry.”
7 p.m. Thursday, beach from Missouri to Indiana avenue, resale from $49, acbeachconcerts.com
Rascal Flatts
Plenty of tickets left to catch this polished country act, back on the road, “Back to Us,” and still trying to forget about that CMA lip-sync debacle from a few years back.
7 p.m. Thursday, Mark G. Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $60, 800-653-8000, ticketmaster.com