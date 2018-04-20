Yiro-Yiro to bring casual Greek fare to University City

The fast-casual spot Yiro-Yiro, about to mark its first anniversary in Roxborough, is fixing to open a second location, in University City.
Chris and Constantine Avgiris and Teddy and Sav Bouikidis — two sets of brothers — are taking 125-129 S. 40th St., the former Hai Street. It’s next to Zesto, the Bouikidises’ pizzeria.
Opening supposedly is less than a month away.
Menu is focused on pork, beef, and chicken roasted on vertical rotisseries and served on a plate or a pita, plus grilled skewers, salads, and sides.
