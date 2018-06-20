Whetstone Tavern to close, as sale of building is pending

Whetstone Tavern opened in summer 2015 at Fifth and Bainbridge Streets.

Sunday, July 1 will wrap the three-year run of Whetstone Tavern, the critically praised American restaurant at Fifth and Bainbridge Streets.

Owner Doug Hager says a sale of his building and liquor license is pending. He informed staff Tuesday.

“It was important for me not to be one of those owners who just locks the door and puts the Dear John letter on the door,” he said today.

Hager says he wants to focus on Brauhaus Schmitz, his German restaurant on South Street. It’s about to mark its ninth anniversary. Gift cards will be honored there.

As a token to thanks to the neighbors, Hager said he would donate 20 percent of the proceeds from sales on June 29, June 30, and July 1 to Meredith Elementary School. “I’m trying to be as positive as I can,” he said.

Hager acknowledged that sales had been soft at Whetstone Tavern, which filled a corner previously occupied by East of Amara, Coquette, Adsum, and Tapestry.

Whetstone had plenty of kitchen talent, starting with opening chef Jeremy Nolen, who left last December. Chef Eric Levelliee left two months ago for Marigold Kitchen.