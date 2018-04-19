Seorabol, a Korean restaurant in Olney, coming to Center City

Not much info is available, but chef Chris Cho and his crew are fixing to bring a branch of his wildly popular Olney barbecue restaurant, Seorabol, to Center City.
A liquor license is posted at Center City One, 1326 Spruce St.
Cho says it will be open “this year” and will feature tabletop barbecue and a menu culled from the popular dishes at his restaurant at Second and Grange Streets.
