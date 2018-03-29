Rittenhouse wine garden gets a name: Harper's Garden

The wine garden set to open this spring on 18th Street between Market and Chestnut Streets in Duane Morris Plaza has a name: Harper’s Garden.
Four Corners Management, whose holdings include Morgan’s Pier on the Delaware and the new Concourse Dance Bar, says it will run Harper’s by itself at 31 S. 18th St. Initially, the wine garden was to be a partnership with Tria.
“Harper” is after James Harper, a 19th-century businessman and U.S. congressman who built a mansion on the north side of Rittenhouse Square that later became the Rittenhouse Club.
Four Corners also has a name for its outdoor Mediterranean restaurant, also set to open this spring at the former site of Llama Tooth at 1033 Spring Garden St. It will be called Edwin Social. This is after Edwin Johnston, who owned a speech-therapy clinic on the site a century ago called The Johnston Philadelphia Institute for the Permanent Cure of Stammering, Stuttering, and All Other Defects in Articulation.
