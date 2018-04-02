At Ristorante Pesto, try the 'Italian guac'

We all have our go-to South Philly Italian restaurants — the all-purpose, family-friendly, red-gravy destinations where you never leave hungry or wanting (well, wanting maybe a few Tums).
Inquirer critic Craig LaBan makes no secret of his affinity for Villa Di Roma and Mr. Joe’s Cafe. My own short list includes the bustling Ristorante Pesto.
At Pesto, on Broad across from the old St. Agnes Hospital and around the corner from the East Passyunk strip, John and Connie Varallo have been pushing pasta for 15 years, and they even opened a pizza place a few doors away a few years ago. They started in 1992 at Ninth and Dickinson with a sweet little spot called Io E Tu.
There’s a liquor license, yet it’s OK to BYOB without charge. Prices are reasonable, as well — in the teens for pasta and chicken, in the $20s for most veal, fish, and beef.
Soon as you sit down, a sliced loaf of semolina bread and a bowl of balsamic carrots hit the table, followed shortly by a waiter spieling the specials.
Save the bread for now. Eat the carrots and listen up. That’s when you’ll notice a modern twist that’s crept into Pesto since daughter Maria joined John’s kitchen.
I refer to this gorgeous, Napoleonlike appetizer of avocado topped with layers of crab meat and bruschetta. Mix it up, and think of it as Italian guacamole — the bruschetta (chopped onions, tomato, peppers, and cucumbers, minced garlic, basic, olive oil) and chunks of crab enriching the creamy avocado layer at the bottom. There’s a balsamic drizzle for extra sweetness.
Now take that bread and have a minifeast.
— Michael Klein
Avocado, crab, and bruschetta appetizer ($16) at Ristorante Pesto, 1915 S. Broad St., 215-336-8380.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.