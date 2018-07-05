Cereal and ice cream, together at Moo Moo Cereal Milk Bar

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

All things cereal is the theme of Moo Moo Cereal Milk Bar, a seasonal cafe opening Thursday, July 5 at 4751 West Chester Pike in the Edgmont Shopping Center in Newtown Square, next to the new P.J. Whelihan’s.

It’s the latest from cereal entrepreneurs Matt and Rachel Baiada, who had the Shoo Fry poutine shops. The couple previously owned a Cold Stone Creamery franchise in Delaware County.

Moo Moo’s menu includes house-made cereal-flavored ice cream, cereal bowls, cereal shakes, soft serve, and La Colombe draft lattes. They’re also stocking Konery Cones from Brooklyn.

The cereal offerings on the menu ($5) can be topped with whole, skim, soy, and chocolate milks. They’re not simply opening boxes, as other cereal-themers (e.g. Cereality) have done.

Moo Moo’s apple pie bowl, for example, includings Kellogg’s Apple Jacks topped with apples, pie crust, Cinnamon Sugar Pop Tart pieces, and apple butter drizzle. The fruit parfait bowl started with Fruit Loops and Fruity Pebbles, topping them with blueberries, granola, and strawberry sauce. The PB&J bowl has Reese’s Puffs, topped with peanuts, grape jelly drizzle, Reese’s Pieces, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Sauce.

Ice cream ($6 and $7) has the same mix-in idea. A chocolate milk ice cream, for example, has Cocoa Puffs ice cream topped with bananas, chocolate chips, and Nutella, and the milk-and-cookies ice cream has Cookie Crisp ice cream topped with chocolate chips, cookie dough pieces, Cookie Crisp Cereal, and fudge sauce. Plain dipped ice cream and soft-serve is $4 and $5.

Hours are noon to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The shop will be open through September.