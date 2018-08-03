Jon's Bar & Grille, which has a place in Three Stooges lore, is for sale

The landmark Jon’s Bar & Grille in Queen Village — site of the birthplace of Larry Fine of the Three Stooges — is on the market after 37 years.

Will Jon’s close before a sale?

Soitenly not, says Josh Weiss of MSC Retail, who represents the seller, Sarkisian Holdings LLC.

Weiss declined to specify the asking price, but other brokers say they have heard it to be $2.75 million for the real estate at Third and South Streets, the business, and the liquor license.

The sales brochure proclaims Jon’s as a “100-percent turn-key operating restaurant and bar with two levels of outside seating” on “the 50-yard line of South Street’s commercial corridor.”

It also boasts a large outdoor seating area that’s even more popular since the fire that destroyed at Bridget Foy’s, a block away. (Bridget Foy’s will be rebuilt.)

Jon’s dates to 1981. In 1998, it expanded to the corner with outdoor seating and a deck.

Weiss said two generations of the family have run it. A retirement is planned.

Fine was Louis Feinberg at his birth in 1902 at 606 S. Third St. His parents were Joseph, a jeweler, and Fanny, according to a history on Jon’s website. Fine died in 1975.