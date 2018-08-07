food

The Insider

Happy-hour pick: Imbibe Food & Drink

pjimage (1)
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Scallop appetizer and Summer Fling cocktail at Imbibe, West Conshohocken.
by , Staff Writer @phillyinsider | mklein@philly.com
Close icon

Michael Klein

Staff Writer

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.” 

More by Michael Klein

More from Michael Klein Arrow icon

Imbibe Food & Drink
101 Ford St., West Conshohocken,
4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

The corner spot at Front and Ford Streets in West Conshy has seen a few occupants — Tara’s, Siggie’s L’Auberge, and, more recently, Stella Blu. (Terrific location, by the way, right off the Blue Route and Fayette Street.) Sean Weinberg (Biga in Bryn Mawr and Alba in Malvern) has gone elegant but not too upscale with Imbibe, with a something-for-everyone, Italian-inflected menu. Happy hour at the quartz-topped bar means $5 well drinks, $6 wines and drafts, and  $7 cocktails (such as the Summer Fling with gin, strawberry, basil, balsamic, and lemon), as well as $2 off the “shareables” list, where you can feast on such bites as smoked salmon tartare and the popular lamb meatballs.

Published: