Happy-hour pick: Imbibe Food & Drink

Imbibe Food & Drink

101 Ford St., West Conshohocken,

4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

The corner spot at Front and Ford Streets in West Conshy has seen a few occupants — Tara’s, Siggie’s L’Auberge, and, more recently, Stella Blu. (Terrific location, by the way, right off the Blue Route and Fayette Street.) Sean Weinberg (Biga in Bryn Mawr and Alba in Malvern) has gone elegant but not too upscale with Imbibe, with a something-for-everyone, Italian-inflected menu. Happy hour at the quartz-topped bar means $5 well drinks, $6 wines and drafts, and $7 cocktails (such as the Summer Fling with gin, strawberry, basil, balsamic, and lemon), as well as $2 off the “shareables” list, where you can feast on such bites as smoked salmon tartare and the popular lamb meatballs.