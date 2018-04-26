Hale & True Cider Co. sets opening in Bella Vista

A guide to outdoor restaurants and beer gardens in Philadelphia

Owners Kerry and Risa McKenzie behind the bar at Hale & True, 613 S. Seventh St.

Cider, whose growth of late in Pennsylvania has been meteoric, is the featured product at Hale & True Cider Co., a tasting room opening Saturday, April 28 at 613 S. Seventh St., across from Good King Tavern and Nomad Pizza.

Kerry and Risa McKenzie, 29, college sweethearts who started making cider in their city apartment five years ago and married last May, are offering four varieties, plus five beers on tap and kombucha.

The ciders ($6, or a flight of four for $10) are full of fry. The Standard and Hail to the Hop are dry, while Lil’ Sunshine offers a taste of local honey and orange peel and Sail Away’s top notes include mango. (Mango? “We had our honeymoon in Hawaii,” said Risa McKenzie. “We thought we’d bring a little bit of that back.”)

Cocktails and drinks are available, made from Pennsylvania spirits.

In a simple but brilliant business move, they’re not diving into the food world as well. They’re offering orders of mixed nuts, pickles, a lentil salad, and a ham on baguette — all delivered from Good King Tavern.

The two became hooked on fermentation, making their own kimchi. kombucha, and sauerkraut before tackling cider. Their 500-square-foot apartment brimmed with equipment, said Risa McKenzie, who worked for a branding company. Kerry worked in public relations and marketing for nonprofits such as the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Center for Literacy.

They’re big on educating consumers. “We want to show the potential and diversity of cider,” he said.

Hours are 4:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.