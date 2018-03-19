Garces' restaurant empire is shifting

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Changes are coming to Jose Garces’ restaurant empire, including two closings and two openings.

The Buena Onda taqueria location, which opened just before Thanksgiving at King of Prussia Mall, closed last weekend. The original location at 1901 Callowhill St. at the Granary remains open.

Also, the Lower Manhattan location of his sultry Spanish restaurant Amada, which opened in April 2016, will close March 31. “This business is not an easy one, but we have certainly learned from this venture in the Big Apple,” Garces said in a statement.

The statement also mentioned “new beginnings with the anticipated revival of Amada and Distrito Cantina in Atlantic City coming this summer.”

Though Garces’ reps would not provide the Atlantic City locations, job boards are advertising positions at Amada and several other restaurants at Ocean Resort Casino, which will open this summer on the former site of the Revel Casino Hotel, which closed abruptly in 2014.

Garces operated Amada, Village Whiskey, a Distrito Cantina/Guapo’s Taco Truck hybrid, and a noodle bar called Yuboka at Revel.

Last year, Garces opened Olon, Okatshe, and Bar Olon in the Tropicana in Atlantic City.

The rumor mill also is churning with talk that Ballard Brands, out of Covington, La., is working on a deal with Garces to help operate or invest in his empire. Garces’ rep declined comment, while Ballard did not return repeated calls seeking comment.

