food

The Insider

Break-in at Caribou Cafe is a rude return for chef

carib-30042018-0001
Camera icon OLIVIER DESAINTMARTIN
Damage from break-in at Caribou Cafe, as documented by Olivier Desaintmartin.
by , Staff Writer @phillyinsider | mklein@philly.com
Close icon

Michael Klein

Staff Writer

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.” 

More by Michael Klein

More from Michael Klein Arrow icon

Olivier Desaintmartin, who owns the popular Center City bistros Caribou Cafe and Zinc, returned Sunday night from a month’s trip cruising the Far East and guest-cheffing aboard the Oceania.

Camera icon OLIVIER DESAINTMARTIN
Damaged door from break-in at Caribou Cafe.

His return to reality was shattered by reality early Monday: A burglar had smashed the front door at Caribou (1126 Walnut St.) and tore apart the restaurant’s point-of-sale system to remove the cash drawer.

The burglar was seen on video hacking at the computer system and then leaving with the cash drawer under a jacket.

Desaintmartin could not estimate the amount of missing cash, which represented receipts from what he called a busy weekend. Credit-card revenue, of course, was not affected.

After Desaintmartin received the alarm company’s call at 5:48 a.m., he worried about the safety of his baker, who shows up at 4 a.m. every day except Monday and Thursday. The baker was not there.

Caribou is open but will be cash-only until the point-of-sale system is repaired or replaced.

Published: