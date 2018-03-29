Branzino, the Italian BYOB in Rittenhouse, reopening after fire

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Luan Toto revives his Italian BYOB Branzino on Friday, March 30 — nearly two years after it was shut by fire.

Toto says the fire was electrical and started in a light fixture; at the time, it was investigated as arson. Toto said most of the damage was caused by smoke and firefighters’ axes.

Atmosphere is classic and white-tablecloth, as before, though the crystal chandeliers have yielded to more contemporary fixtures.

Menu is similar to the previous, with antipasti including a crudo of the day, char-grilled octopus, and filet carpaccio; appetizers including crab ravioli and other pastas priced at $14 and $15; and entrees priced from $27 for salmon to $35 for the veal porterhouse. Branzino is $30.

Toto says he will be applying for a liquor license. As part of the new decor, a small bar now links the two dining rooms.

An outdoor patio will be open later this spring.

