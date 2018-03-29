Branzino, the Italian BYOB in Rittenhouse, reopening after fire

Luan Toto revives his Italian BYOB Branzino on Friday, March 30 — nearly two years after it was shut by fire.
Toto says the fire was electrical and started in a light fixture; at the time, it was investigated as arson. Toto said most of the damage was caused by smoke and firefighters’ axes.
Atmosphere is classic and white-tablecloth, as before, though the crystal chandeliers have yielded to more contemporary fixtures.
Menu is similar to the previous, with antipasti including a crudo of the day, char-grilled octopus, and filet carpaccio; appetizers including crab ravioli and other pastas priced at $14 and $15; and entrees priced from $27 for salmon to $35 for the veal porterhouse. Branzino is $30.
Toto says he will be applying for a liquor license. As part of the new decor, a small bar now links the two dining rooms.
An outdoor patio will be open later this spring.
