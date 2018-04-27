The Bercy: French brasserie style comes to Ardmore

A Main Line landmark reopens Friday as The Bercy, a French brasserie.
Justin Weathers and chef Joe Monnich, who own Stove & Tap in Lansdale and Al Pastor in Exton, scooped out the vast, hundred-year-old Haverford Trust building that was the longtime home of Primavera Pizza Kitchen at 7 E. Lancaster Ave. in Ardmore.
Balongue Design mixed classic and contemporary in the 240-seat space, which has an open mezzanine with 20-foot windows, atop a 40-seat, U-shape bar and an eight-seat raw bar in front of a wood-fired rotisserie.
The Bercy, named for a neighborhood in the 12th arrondissement of Paris, is open initially nightly for dinner; lunch, and brunch are on the way.
Here is the menu, which includes rotisserie meats, pastas, and steak house-style cuts, plus charcuterie and cheese boards, salads, and classics (steak frites, duck a l’orange, beef Bourguignon). Figure on $15 for the cheeseburger to the high $20s for most entrees, with some higher gusts.
Monnich and Weathers met as part of the opening at Stephen Starr’s Parc in Center City, where Monnich was executive chef after a turn at the Dandelion; he previously worked for Jean-Georges, Lacroix, and Susanna Foo. Weathers managed for Starr at Parc, the Dandelion, and Continental Mid-town.