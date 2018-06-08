Vanguard boosts profit-sharing as earnings surge

Vanguard Group, the $5 trillion-asset, Malvern-based investment manager, told Crew members (employees) who qualify for the company’s profit-sharing Partnership Plan their dividends will be calculated at $248.45 per point for the past year, up from $213.26 in 2016.

Bosses and senior employees can receive most of their yearly compensation from payments tried to the partnership, through formulas that consider their years of service. The partnership value is based on Vanguard’s own consideration of gains from the company’s growth during the past year, which can exceed the level of profits accrued by Vanguard customers.

The 16.7 percent partnership increase, in a year when Vanguard gained $1 trillion in new customer assets and market gains, is the biggest Vanguard has granted since the bull-market year 1997, writes Daniel Wiener, publisher of the Brooklyn-based Independent Adviser for Vanguard Investors newsletter, who has an investment practice recommending Vanguard funds for clients.

He notes the plan normally pays out more each year, but has fallen modestly a few times, including an 0.7 percent decline in 2015. Wiener says the plan generally rises along with Vanguard’s assets under management and the company’s ability to charge lower fees than competitors based on scale, its mix of funds and operating productivity.

Bloomberg LP has estimated that top Vanguard officials like chief executive Mortimer “Tim” Buckley are paid in the tens of millions of dollars a year. Vanguard doesn’t disclose executive pay, but says it is competitive for the money management industry. “It may not be hedge-fund money, but for a low-cost indexing shop it ain’t peanuts either,” Wiener says, noting that most Vanguard customers own “passive” investment funds based on the Standard & Pooir’s 500 and other securities indices, which are relatively cheap to manage.

Wiener calculates Vanguard has raised the value of its parship points to 72 times its initial level in 1984, compared to a 33-fold index for the S&P 500. “The company is exceedingly profitable, and hence has the ability to pay its captains millions of dollars every year,” Wiener concluded. “Indexing may have made some investors wealthy over the three decades the Partnership Plan has been around. But it is the successful marketing and running of index funds that really contributes to the bank accounts of Vanguard’s executive team.”