Wil Reynolds, a leader of Philly's Seer Interactive, says more firms should respond like Starbucks

Joseph N. DiStefano writes about Philadelphia-area enterprise, and the people and money that make it go.

By Wil Reynolds

Wil Reynolds is founder and director of digital strategy at SEER Interactive, a Philadelphia- and San Diego-based company that specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), which, as he puts it, “helps people find stuff on the Internet.” Reynolds tweeted this sequence of messages in reaction to the Starbucks arrests in Philadelphia, and gave permission to re-post it as a column.

Starbucks has 175,000 U.S. employees. One got caught doing something totally effed up. I feel like people jumped on Starbucks a bit fast — companies cannot control 100 percent what their employees do on their premises.

I’m at only 160 people and I’ve hired a few jerks in my years who don’t represent our values at all. But out of 5,000+ interviews, it is inevitable to have a few jerks squeak by.

We have to stop judging companies so quickly for the actions of one person. I judge companies by how they respond, and how quickly they respond. Do they respond due to pressure, or because they feel they must right a wrong?

The fact that the CEO flew out, the fact that they are shutting down for one day (losing money) to teach 175,000 people about bias shows the quality of the company.

You know how I judge Starbucks? They put their neck on the line trying to do something right when they didn’t have to by getting their baristas to talk about race after Ferguson [the 2015 civil disturbances in Missouri after an African American man was killed by a police officer].

People blew them up for it. But you know what, I wish more companies even TRIED to talk about race and what’s going on in this country. But they are scared because it’s “bad for business.”

So here’s to you Starbucks, you responded fast, you [separated] the employee, your CEO seems like he [cared enough] to fly out, and not just send PR people, and that is more than most companies 1/1,000th of your size would do.

[Slightly edited]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.