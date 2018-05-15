Ex-Citi, Comcast execs raise another $100M for FairSquare credit cards

Experian, the credit-rating agency, classifies Delaware-based Fair Square Financials Ollo credit cards as targeted to borrowers who lack “perfect credit.” Fair Square says its customers are “middle class.” Wall Street and a former Comcast executive have pumped at least $300 million into the firm since 2016.

Fair Square Financial LLC, the two-year-old Wilmington company that markets the Ollo credit card, says it has raised another $100 million from Orogen Group, the New York investment company headed by former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit; Orogen partner Atairos Group, headed by former Comcast chief financial officer Michael Angelakis; and other investors, including previous backer Pine Brook.

Fair Square is one of a string of software-intensive lenders and financial service firms that have sprung up in Wilmington in recent years, capitalizing on the area’s concentration of credit card managers and workers. Pandit cited Ollo’s “superior underwriting” and its “latest data and machine learning technology” as giving it an edge lending to “middle class Americans” in competition with the handful of big banks that dominate Visa and MasterCard lending.

The Orogen investment “validates our business strategy and management team,” said Rob Habgood, the former Capital One and Bank of America executive who is now chief executive of Fair Square, in a statement. He said the new money would keep the company lending “well into the future.” Ollo’s Rewards MasterCard charges borrowers almost 25 percent a year, and gives them back 2 percent of purchases as a premium.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Barclaycard, Capital One, Citi, Discover and other card giants have operations in the Wilmington area, once home to the nation’s largest independent credit card lenders, the former MBNA, First USA and Advanta banks. Credit card borrowing declined during and after the late 2000s recession, but rebounded sharply over the next few years, though card loan growth at the largest banks have slowed lately and loss rates have been rising, according to reports by consumer banking analysts including Michael Rose at Raymond James & Associates and Sanjay Sakhrani at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

Besides Pandit, the veteran hedge fund manager who headed Citi during the financial crisis of the late 2000s, Orogen’s backers include Atairos, of Bryn Mawr and New York, whose previous investments include bowling-alley chain Bowlero, arena manager Spectra Experiences, and once-high-flying online discount provider Groupon. Orogen managing director Ruchi Madan and general counsel David Caplan are joining the Fair Square board as part of the deal.

Pine Brook, headed by investment bankers Howard H. Newman and William Spiegel, is a New York-based firm that helped raise $200 million to start Fair Square two years ago

Fair Square is one of a constellation of tech-oriented finance firms that have emerged in Delaware since the recession. Leaders hope to gain recognition for the area as a “fin tech” center for investors, engineers and lending staff, said Jeffrey Meiler, chief executive and founder of Marlette Funding Corp., a Fairfax, Del. company that makes loans under the Nest Egg brand.

Like Fair Square and Ollo, Marlette and Nest Egg say they are targeting Americans who have middle-income jobs but may not have the perfect credit or the time to apply for traditional bank loans and lending products. Fair Square employs around 120 and plans to grow to more than 200 over the next year.

Other Wilmington-area fin tech companies include the former Swift Financial, a FirstRound Capital- and Sutter Hill Ventures-backed payments firm founded by Delaware banking-tech guru Ed Harycki and purchased last year by the industry leader, Silicon Valley-based PayPal, which has kept an office and engineering group in north Wilmington; College Ave., the private college lender founded by Sallie Mae veteran Joe DePaulo and backed by longtime Sallie Mae boss Al Lord and by Comcast Ventures; and Epic Research, the marketing advisory firm headed by First USA alumnus Jim Stewart, which counts Apple among its clients.

The firms have grown so fast, it’s been a challenge to find enough young tech workers to staff up, Meiler told me in an interview earlier this year. He estimates 30 percent of his staff commutes from Philadelphia.

Wilmington’s compact downtown has suffered from cutbacks at the DuPont Co. and other major employers. Property developers led by Wilmington’s Buccini brothers are building a string of new and repurposed apartment complexes in the city center and its northern suburbs, where rents are lower than in Philadelphia’s hottest neighborhoods, in an attempt to attract recent grads from Drexel, the University of Delaware and other tech-oriented schools, as well as empty-nester veterans of the Wilmington credit card banks, to work at fintech firms and other emerging employers.