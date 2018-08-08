WSFS to buy Beneficial, create largest Philly bank

Joseph N. DiStefano writes about Philadelphia-area enterprise, and the people and money that make it go.

Mark Turner (left) will be Executive Chairman and Rodger Levenson (right) will be Chief Executive Officer of an expanded WSFS Corp. after they purchase the largest bank in Philadelphia, enabling the company to make bigger loans, expand online services and close surplus branches. Pictured at WSFS offices in Wilmington, Del. In the foreground is a copy of WSFS's annual report, depicting landmarks from the Delaware Shore to Center City Philadelphia, and also illustrating Turner's childhood home and Catholic parish in the city's Logan section. Atop the report is a relic Turner's mother gave him as a child of St. John Neumann, the immigrant bishop who helped found Beneficial. Levenson grew up in Broomall.

WSFS Financial Corp. of Wilmington has agreed to pay $1.5 billion in stock and cash for Philadelphia’s Beneficial Bancorp., folding two old savings banks with working-class roots into a $13 billion company whose bosses say it will be a hometown champion challenging the national giants that have dominated Philly banking since taking over Commerce, CoreStates and other local lenders in job-destroying mergers more than a decade ago.

WSFS bosses Mark Turner and Rodger Levenson plan to close 30 of the combined companies’ 120 branches and eliminate around 350 of their 2,100 jobs, plowing savings and profits into updated software that supports online, mobile and high-speed finance for consumers, real estate developers, and companies twice the size of those the banks have served up til now.

The price works out to around $19.61 per share, a premium to Beneficial’s $16.30 closing price Tuesday and slightly above its alltime high two years ago. WSFS is a little larger than Beneficial, and three times as profitable; the WSFS share price topped a record $57 after a strong profit report last week. But Beneficial has traded at a higher price/earnings ratio, as shareholders have been pushing for its sale.

WSFS plans to cut $68 million, or more than 40 percent, of Beneficial’s current yearly costs as it combines duplicate office and computer systems. It plans to shut 30 branches, and eliminate around 350 branch and back-office jobs, though it expects many of those workers will fill vacancies over the next year. It will also invest $32 million in better IT, online and mobile customer systems.

After the Trump administration signaled more liberal enforcement of banking regulations for midsized lenders, WSFS boss Mark Turner and Beneficial boss Gerry Cuddy began talking about combining their banks over beers at the Union League club last winter, according to people familiar with the talks. WSFS signaled formal interest to Beneficial in a letter on Memorial Day weekend.

Between the secret talks, which included a July directors’ meeting at the Ritz Carlton hotel, the deal-makers code-named WSFS “Rodney,” for Rodney Square in downtown Wilmington, and dubbed Beneficial “Bishop,” recalling its founding as a savings bank for Irish immigrants with support from 1850s Philadelphia Catholic bishop St. John Neumann.

The companies will combine under the WSFS name, with its main headquarters at the glass-walled WSFS office tower just east of I-95 in downtown Wilmington, and a second central office that WSFS chief Mark Turner, a Chadds Ford resident and native of the city’s Logan section, calls an “HQ2” at Beneficial’s Center City headquarters, 1818 Market St.

If the deal wins regulatory approval as expected, the banks will join computer systems and replace blue Beneficial signs with green WSFS signs late in 2019.

The combined bank will control $13 billion of loans and investment assets, most of it local. It will be the region’s sixth-largest bank by deposits, trailing Wells Fargo, TD, PNC, Citizens, and Bank of America, with around five percent of the region’s branch account dollars, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data.

The enlarged WSFS will be big enough to lend to individual companies with up to half a billion dollars in yearly sales, doubling its current capacity. Turner says Philadelphia-area businesses can reach him and other decision-makers more easily than his rivals in distant cities such as San Francisco, Toronto and Pittsburgh. The largest area companies such as Comcast, Merck and FMC typically bypass local lenders to bank with New York and foreign financial giants.

The combined banks expect to employ 1,700 once the company has cut duplicate branches and back offices.

The bank expects most workers whose jobs are cut will be able to fill vacancies elsewhere in the company if they want, given the usual annual turnover in positions. That’s what Turner says happened in WSFS’ previous acquisition of the former Penn Liberty Bank in the city’s western suburbs, and other recent deals.

WSFS is raising Beneficial’s $14 an hour minimum wage to its own $15 level.

Turner will serve as executive chairman of the combined banks as his lieutenant Rodger Levenson takes the chief executive job. Beneficial boss Gerry Cuddy will become a vice-chairman. WSFS has signed management contracts for eight senior Beneficial managers to stay on.

WSFS plans to cut the combined banks’ branch network, from 61 Beneficial and 60 WSFS offices, to a total of around 90 branches. Competing branches and older offices that don’t get much business will be closed.

WSFS has branches across Delaware and in parts of neighboring Chester and Delaware Counties. Beneficial has branches around the city and its northern and western suburbs, and in suburban South Jersey. The two compete directly with rival branches in Broomall and some other western suburban areas.

With more customers doing business online or through mobile apps, WSFS, like other banks, has been consolidating branches. For example, the company shut two underused offices in affluent neighborhoods near Concord Mall earlier this year and directed customers to a new, smaller office, with desks instead of teller stations, south of Chadds Ford on US 202, next to the new Wilmington University campus and a big new Wawa.

“There is value in partnering with WSFS and combining,” Beneficial’s Cuddy said in a statement, adding that WSFS “is an established institution with deep roots in the Delaware Valley” and “shares our values.”

WSFS will add three directors to its 11-member board under terms of the deal. Beneficial gave its board members unusual bonuses earlier this year, though it cut the bonuses after a shareholder protest.

WSFS hired investment bank Boenning & Scattergood Inc., West Conshohocken, as financial adviser for the deal, along with Washington law firm Covington & Burling. Beneficial used adviser Sandler O’Neill + Partners LP, New York, and law firm Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP.

WSFS (the former Wilmington Savings Fund Society) and Beneficial (long known as Beneficial Savings Bank) are survivors of the region’s former depositor-owned mutual savings banks, which also included the Philadelphia Savings Fund Society (PSFS), one of the city’s largest banks before it was shut by government regulators late in the savings and loan crisis of the 1980s. WSFS avoided a similar fate when then-chief executive Marvin “Skip” Schoenhals convinced regulators to let him find new investors and recapitalize the bank.

Turner has said he looked into making use of the old PSFS name, which still adorns the bank’s landmark high-rise Market Street East ex-headquarters, now a hotel, but found that PSFS successor Citizens Financial Group, of Providence, R.I., has rights to its old signage. Turner has also joked that he doesn’t want Philadelphians pronouncing the PSFS name to rhyme with “wiss-fiss,” what people call his bank.

Savings banks grew in the 1800s and early 1900s by focusing on small depositors and borrowers, back when most American banks focused on rich business owners and hadn’t figured out ways to profit from services to working people.

Savings bank enthusiasts including Condy Raguet, a Philadelphia lawyer, U.S. diplomat, and head of the city Chamber of Commerce, promoted savings banks in a pamphlet urging “the practice of saving amongst the poor and laboring classes of the community” so they could pay for sickness, and to survive when they could no longer work, back when most people lacked health insurance or retirement plans.

Early savings bank board members weren’t paid and were expected to help direct the bank as they would a church, hospital or other community service, according to Belden L. Daniels’ 1976 book Pennsylvania Birthplace of Banking in America.

As credit unions and other alternative financial institutions proliferated and commercial banks began competing for working-class deposits and loans, the savings banks added commercial banking services, and executives sought to get paid like commerical bankers — in cash and stock — though their old structure delayed their sale of shares to the public and eventual acquisition by larger banks.