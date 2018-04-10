African-American Chamber spotlights Glenn, Baldwin-Rana, Ezeugwu

Joseph N. DiStefano writes about Philadelphia-area enterprise, and the people and money that make it go.

Philadelphia’s African American Chamber of Commerce, formed to support city minority-hiring initiatives when they were challenged by established city contractors’ groups, is marking its 25th anniversary and the expanded efforts of its foundation affiliate to promote black-business ownership. They’ll hold their yearly gala at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Honorees include three members — the chamber has a total of 700 — who have shown “commitment to supporting other African American businesses and communities throughout the region,” said Chamber chairman Steven Scott Bradley in a statement.

Small Business of the Year is Millennial Ventures Holding, headed by Dr. Brandi Baldwin-Rana. Her company includes a portfolio of consulting brands: YouAdvise. Me, Leader-ish Media, the Center for Millennial Engagement, and Jump Button Studio.

Corporate Advocate Year is A Place Like Home II. Founder Janet Glenn, who got her master’s in organizational development at Lincoln University, is managing owner of the adult-daycare center in Wynnefield, which the chamber calls the first of its kind owned and operated by an African American in Pennsylvania.

Professional of the Year is Ofo Ezeugwu, cofounder and CEO of WhoseYourLandlord, “a platform empowering and informing the rental community through landlord reviews, community focused content, and by providing access to quality listings.”

The event raised more than $175,000 last year for the foundation, Bradley added.

Additional honorees include Philadelphia Mayor James F. Kenney, Vanguard Award; and Community College of Philadelphia, which gets this year’s Parx Award.

