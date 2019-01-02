With six weeks before spring training, most of the Phillies’ focus will be on landing a superstar. But they are continuing to look for improvements elsewhere. The Phillies are content with their starting rotation, but they are also exploring upgrades as they have searched throughout the offseason for ways to add lefthanded pitching. Robbie Ray, a 27-year-old lefthander, could be that upgrade if the Diamondbacks are willing to part with him. Ray has a 3.34 ERA over the last two seasons while striking out 12.1 batters per nine innings. Arizona made Ray almost untouchable at the beginning of the offseason, but it seems that has changed.