David Robertson made the unusual choice to represent himself in free agency. One of his best selling points: His 137 career saves, 13th most among active relief pitchers.
Then he joined a team that doesn't use a traditional closer.
In signing Robertson to a two-year contract Thursday, the Phillies secured one of the most consistent late-inning relievers in baseball over the past decade. They also got a right-hander who is particularly lethal on left-handed hitters. But although they guaranteed Robertson $23 million ($10 million this year, $11 million next year, and at least a $2 million buyout of a $12 million club option for 2021), they didn’t assure that he would pitch exclusively in the ninth inning or even in save situations.
The Phillies intend to use Robertson to get big outs whenever the situation arises, a plan that manager Gabe Kapler outlined to the 33-year-old before an agreement was reached.
“Obviously the fact that he has experience pitching the ninth inning is something that was very appealing to us," general manager Matt Klentak said on a conference call. “I would expect that he will pitch the ninth inning at times, but I also know that, with Seranthony [Dominguez] and [Hector] Neris and others back there, that we are likely to continue to use guys in a variety of roles late in the game. But make no mistake, we’re signing David Robertson to get big outs for us late in the game.”
As much as anything, the Phillies were attracted to Robertson’s overwhelming dependability. He has made 60-70 relief appearances in nine consecutive years. Since 2011, his ERA has never risen above 3.47, his WHIP above 1.364. And he’s the only pitcher ever to average at least 10 strikeouts per nine innings in each of his first 11 major-league seasons.
The Phillies targeted lefties Andrew Miller and Zach Britton in the free-agent relief market. They wound up with Robertson, who has been tougher on lefties (.188/.268/.278) than righties (.222/.302/.364) during his career. Among Robertson, fellow righty Tommy Hunter and lefties Jose Alvarez and Adam Morgan, the Phillies believe they will be able to handle the likes of Freddie Freeman, Juan Soto, Robinson Cano, and other left-handed sluggers in the National League East.
It’s conceivable that Robertson will close out games against teams with tough left-handed hitters and Dominguez will do the same against righty-dominant lineups. In his first season at the helm of the Phillies, Kapler refused to tether relievers to a particular inning or role. Instead, he used relievers based on favorable matchups.
Regardless of how Kapler deploys him, Robertson seems well-suited for the flexibility that “Bullpen By Gabe” values so highly.
Unlike many traditional closers, including free agent Craig Kimbrel, Robertson has experience in several roles. He came up as a setup man with the New York Yankees and took over as closer after Mariano Rivera retired. He closed for the Chicago White Sox, then got traded back to the Yankees in 2017 and was used primarily in the seventh and eighth innings. Over the past two seasons, Robertson entered in the sixth inning 15 times, the seventh inning 36 times, and the eighth inning 50 times. He made 23 multiple-inning appearances and 30 appearances with runners on base.
The Phillies are likely finished shopping for bullpen pieces. If anything, they could subtract from a bullpen that is now loaded with hard-throwing righties. In addition to Robertson, Dominguez and Hunter, the Phillies have veteran sidearmer Pat Neshek, former closer Neris, Juan Nicasio, Victor Arano, Edubray Ramos, and Yacksel Rios.