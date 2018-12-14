Imagine a future where February is no longer the bleakest month. Virtually none of your friends are texting you about their Seasonal Affective Disorder, and instead of abject misery, the air is filled with cheer. New Year’s and Thanksgiving are only a couple of months in the rear-view, and you have given yourself enough space to sustain and perhaps even enjoy another holiday family gathering, instead of experiencing it twice in one month. And soon, the weather will break, and Easter will not be far. There is no longer any joy desert in the most lonesome and exhausting months of the year. And winter break for schools has finally become just that: a break in the winter that ends in a big ol’ party on Jan. 1, with no travel obligations.