The gulf between the state and local districts plays out in the way that charter schools have evolved – rapidly and without a clearly defined set of goals and expectations for their success. Charter schools are supposed to be alternatives that allow innovative and successful ideas to develop that can ultimately improve the performance of all schools. Instead, their academic excellence is spotty at best, and given the way the law is crafted, they drain resources from the traditional districts. They often provide a culture and structure that appeals to parents, but the sad fact is that on the whole, they perform only marginally better than traditional public schools, and often far worse.