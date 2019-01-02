Over the past year, the Police Advisory Commission has gotten a facelift. With a new executive director and larger budget approved by voters in a ballot measure in May, and a full time analyst, the oversight group has become much more productive. The PAC has published three reports since August — on body-worn cameras, the Starbucks incident, and the police response to the Occupy ICE encampment. Each report details a set of recommendations and ends with a response from Police Commissioner Richard Ross. Ross wrote a contentious response to the Starbucks report rejecting the premise that race motivated the arrest and rejected multiple recommendations. But he also accepted some recommendations and wrote that they will be reviewed. As we kick off 2019, Philadelphians should learn the results of that review and steps taken to implement accept changes.