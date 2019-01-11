First, the commission says the state must maintain its required contribution to the funds. The governor and legislature did that in this year’s budget — but a single effort is not enough. They should be committed to paying the full obligation every year. Failing to do so is how Pennsylvania created its pension crisis. Pension obligations balloon when payments aren’t kept up to date. This year, $3.2 billion — 10 percent of this year’s $32.7 billion budget — went into the pensions. Just four years ago, taxpayers paid $1.2 billion into the funds.