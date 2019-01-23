Make no mistake: At present, the United States lags behind many of its foreign competitors when it comes to educational outcomes. The most recent international rankings , compiled by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), placed the United States 19th among 35 developed nations in science, 20th in reading, and a dismal 31st—fourth from the bottom—in math. While Pennsylvania’s statewide test scores rank slightly above national averages , the OECD study demonstrates the achievement gap between students in the Commonwealth and students in countries like Canada, our neighbor to the north.