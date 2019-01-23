We must also create retirement tools that encourage people to save early and often. For example, right now it’s tougher for gig economy workers and those at small businesses to save where there’s no pension system in place. We can enact simple reforms to make it easier for these individuals and small employers to band together to create and maintain a pension plan. By offering tax credits to help them get plans off the ground, we’ll be making it easier for everyone to save properly. Additionally, we can incentivize the use of automatic enrollment and encourage employers to include lifetime income disclosures in employees’ retirement income packages, ensuring they’re more informed and prepared for the future.