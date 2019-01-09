Perhaps that’s what’s most troubling to me about Philadelphia city officials giving their blessing to a safe injection site. What do we do with the drug dealers who will battle it out in the streets of Kensington for access to a steady stream of heroin addicts? What will we do with the mothers who abandon their children in order to keep using drugs in such facilities? What will we do with the drug abusers who will rob and steal in order to get the drugs they will bring to Safe Injection Sites? What will we tell the store owners and residents who live in such communities?