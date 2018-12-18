I have the benefit of working with many corporate leaders, including many CEOs. Rarely have I ever met someone who fits the description outlined in this piece: “CEOs, to some extent, decide on their own oversight and reign supreme.” Rather, most leaders I know follow a “listen, learn, and then decide” approach. They recognize the value inherent in consensus and understand the practical impact of their decisions. While many business leaders may not be temperamentally suited for public service, creating a CEO stereotype to make a tenuous political point hardly seems appropriate.