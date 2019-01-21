Creating affordable housing does have a cost: developers will expect to pay less for a property that must meet these requirements. However, a commitment to affordable housing will create decades of value. Taxpayers will avoid the social costs of homelessness and the costs of health-care facilities for seniors who can instead age in place. Furthermore, generations of families will be put on a path to prosperity, and seniors will continue to contribute to the civic life of their neighborhood. The RFP process does not require that the sale go to the highest bidder, so the opportunity to trade a one-time payment to the city’s treasury for the lasting value citizens deserve from the sale of public land is available to the mayor and City Council. Let’s hope they make that trade.