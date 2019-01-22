Bogre Udell, who has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and a master’s in historical studies from the Parsons New School in New York, recalled seeing Mayan languages at ruins on trips to the Yucatan with family and said he first learned about the politics of language in the Catalonian region of Spain while studying abroad. The region has long sought independence and speaking Catalan was once banned under the dictator Francisco Franco. One of the goals of Wikitongues, he said, is to give activists a platform to revitalize languages rather than fully assimilate them into larger ones.