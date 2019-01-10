A 33-year-old Pemberton Township woman has been indicted on charges that she caused the fatal overdose of a 26-year-old woman last year, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Thursday.
Shannon McGuigan, of the 100 block of Tensaw Drive, was charged with one count of first-degree strict liability for drug-induced death and related offenses, Coffina said.
The victim, whose name was not released, was found dead in her Pemberton Township home by a family member on May 30, 2017. Burlington County Medical Examiner Ian Hood ruled that her death was caused by an overdose of heroin and fentanyl.
The victim purchased her drugs from McGuigan, who was arrested in June, Coffina said.