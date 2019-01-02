Rival Bros. coffee roasters has sold tea at its cafes for some time, but until recently, customers could buy it only by the cup. At some point, people started asking about getting the leaves to brew at home, said co-owner Damien Pileggi.
This fall, the company, which now has coffee shops at 2400 Lombard St., 1528 Spruce St., and 1100 Tasker Ave., began packaging it as loose-leaf tea to sell in stores and online.
The flavors offered include traditional blends like Earl Grey and peppermint, but also a Japanese green tea and two signature blends: a Chinese breakfast tea and a Rooibos red, a South African blend with vanilla and lemon flavors.
“We wanted to pay as much attention to the tea as we do to the coffee,” Pileggi said.
Rival Bros. tea, $7 to $9.25 for assorted 2-ounce bags at Rival Bros. locations or at rivalbros.com/tea.