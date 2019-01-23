He graduated from Archbishop John Carroll High School in Radnor in 1978, and from La Salle University in 1982. After college, he spent time as a grade-school teacher, ski instructor in Switzerland, and in the automobile industry in Belgium and Germany. He then attended St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Philadelphia and graduated with a master of divinity degree. He was ordained in 1996 and assigned as an associate pastor to St. Katherine of Siena parish in Philadelphia.