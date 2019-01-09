Two Wilmington police officers and a Pennsylvania state trooper suffered minor injuries in a crash on I-95 near Philadelphia International Airport while pursuing a murder suspect from Delaware, authorities said.
Philadelphia launched a manhunt for the suspect in South Philadelphia, warning he was considered armed and dangerous. They identified him as Dejuan Robinson, 20, and said he was wanted for “multiple homicides” in Delaware.
The hunt was centered around Broad and Oregon Streets, where the car that was being chased crashed into a SEPTA bus.
Details of the homicides were not immediately available, but Wilmington police chased a car believed to be carrying Robinson north on I-95 into Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania State Police joined in the pursuit. At Exit 13, near the airport, a cruiser from each agency collided. State police said a trooper and two Wilmington officers suffered minor injuries in the crash, which closed the northbound lanes of the interstate.
At Broad and Oregon, a car crashed into a bus and one of the vehicle’s occupants, believed to be Robinson, bailed out, leaving another person behind, officials said. A passenger on the bus suffered minor injuries.
Schools in the area — including A.S. Jenks, Fell and Bregy elementary schools and South Philadelphia High School — were placed on lockdown while hunt was underway, officials said.
