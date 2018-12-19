Since she opened her own business, Stylish Pooch Mobile Grooming, two years ago at the age of 24, Gray’s heard it all about her kaleidoscopic doggie dye jobs, from “I didn’t know you could do that to a dog” (you can) to “that’s inhumane” (it isn’t). She uses Opawz permanent hair dye for dogs, which is nontoxic, and gets brushed into the pet’s hair and then rinsed off.