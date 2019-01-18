Snow that fell overnight is moving out of the Philadelphia area. The snowfall is only a prelude to a bigger, more complicated winter storm that will hit the region starting Saturday. Here’s the latest on the impact of Friday morning’s snow.
Philadelphia public schools are opening on time. Archdiocese schools in the city are opening two hours late. Many schools outside the city are opening late and some are even closing. Find an updated list here. Schools in the Upper Merion School District are closed due to an unspecified threat.
SEPTA says Norristown High Speed Line Service is operating with delays of up to 20 minutes due to equipment issues near Hughes Park Station.
PATCO says its trains are running slower because of the snow and may be up to five minutes late.
Amtrak is cancelling some Keystone Service (New York-Philadelphia-Harrisburg) and Pennsylvanian Service (New York-Philadelphia-Harrisburg-Pittsburgh) trains on Sunday due top the expected winter storm. Trains between between New York and Boston and New York and St, Albans, Vt., also are canceled Sunday. The details are here.
Highways and secondary roadways that were treated overnight are wet but clear. Side streets have a slight snow cover.
No major problems are reported but disruptions are likely this weekend due the expected winter storm.
What the National Weather Service is calling a “significant storm system” will affect the Philadelphia area Saturday through Sunday, bringing with it snow, mixed precipitation, and heavy rain. Areas north and west of Philadelphia and its surrounding counties are expected to be harder hit and have been placed under a Winter Storm Watch.
“Snow will develop Saturday afternoon with some accumulation possible before a change to heavy rain from south to north Saturday night. There may also be a period of freezing rain and sleet during this transition. The rain could be heavy enough to lead to urban and small stream flooding issues Saturday night into early Sunday with river flooding possible by late day Sunday.” the weather service said in its hazardous weather outlooks for Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey.
“Rain will come to an end by late day Sunday as a strong cold front moves through with strong [northwest] winds and rapidly falling temperatures as arctic air rapidly moves in,” the outlook said. “This will lead to quick refreezing of wet and slushy surfaces causing very ice conditions. Dangerous wind chills Sunday night through Tuesday.”
Here is the projected snowfall map for the weekend storm issued Friday morning by the weather service.