After officers parked their unmarked cars in front of and behind the Corolla, Chelteham drove in reverse into one of the unmarked police cars, the documents say, then drove toward two officers, at which point Nicoletti fired a shot that struck Chelteham in the left side. Chelteham — found with four packets of heroin, according to the documents — survived and was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and related counts. He later pleaded guilty to lesser charges and received a 1½-to-3 year prison sentence, according to court records.