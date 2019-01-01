Before the 2019 New Year’s celebratory fireworks over the Delaware River finished sounding their loud booms, paramedics had already pronounced the city’s first homicide victim dead.
At 12:09 a.m., officers from the 25th District responded to a “hospital case/person with a gun” in the 3200 block of Tampa Street in the city’s Kensington neighborhood where they found an unresponsive man in the street. He was suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper chest, left side of the head, left bridge of the nose and left cheek. He was pronounced dead two minutes later.
The city’s annual homicide total reached its highest level in more than a decade with 353 murders in 2018. In 2007, 391 people were killed.
Anyone with information is ask to contact the homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or call 911. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.