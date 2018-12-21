At that time, Noel was in the hospital’s trauma bay, where a private vehicle had taken him for treatment of a gunshot wound in his leg. Meanwhile, the body of Tafari Lawrence, 23, of Upper Darby, who was fatally wounded shortly before 2 p.m. that day at 75th Street and Elmwood Avenue, was also in the trauma bay. Prosecutors and police contend that the cell phone was obtained from a bag recovered in the hospital that had Noel’s clothing and that the phone was Noel’s. Davis says he has seen no evidence that it was Noel’s phone.